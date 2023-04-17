Birthday Club
Man convicted of shooting, killing 14-year-old Toledo girl

Ticey was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where...
Ticey was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died, according to police.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been convicted of shooting into a crowd and killing a 14-year-old girl.

Court documents show Jeano Lampkin withdrew his previous not guilty plea on Monday and entered an Alford plea on Involuntary Manslaughter and Felonious Assault charges in the death of 14-year-old Zhonasia Ticey. He was originally facing a murder charge.

Lampkin was sentenced to serve at least 25 years in prison with a maximum indefinite prison term of 30.5 years, of which six years are mandatory.

Police say he fired into a crowd near Cleveland Street and North Erie Street last May and struck Ticey. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

