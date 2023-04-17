Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

McDonald’s is working to upgrade and improve its burgers

McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having...
McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having perfectly melted cheese on each burger.(Max Pixel)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – McDonald’s is trying to step up its game by making improvements to its classic burgers.

According to a news release, the fast-food restaurant is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having perfectly melted cheese on each burger.

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever,” explained chef Chad Schafer.

The slight changes have already been implemented in international markets and in several cities on the West Coast. McDonald’s said customers will be able to taste the difference at all restaurants nationwide by 2024.

“Our classic burgers are what made McDonald’s famous. They’ve become a cultural icon over the years. We saw the opportunity to make a few changes in our kitchens to make them even more delicious and get back to what people loved most about them in the first place … making them hotter, juicier and tastier,” chief marketing officer Tariq Hassan said in a statement Monday.

McDonald’s is bringing back the Hamburglar to get the word out about the upgrades.

The fast-food restaurant said you’ll know when the changes have been made in your area when you spot his notorious cape and striped outfit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the 3800 block of Upton Avenue at 5:40 a.m.
Man dead, woman injured in Toledo vehicle shooting Sunday
It happened on the 500 block of Palmwood at 5:44 a.m.
TPD investigates shots fired into a home Sunday
It happened at the corner of Grosse Pointe and Shoreland Avenue just after 4 a.m.
One man injured in rollover crash Sunday, police say
Kayla Sedoskey's body was found March 2 in an abandoned juvenile detention center, MSP says.
5th person arrested in Monroe woman’s murder
A teenage girl who was among the six people shot at a large gathering at Smith Park Wednesday...
Teenage girl shot at Smith Park dies, police say

Latest News

More than a hundred people gathered outside the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office Monday, April...
Oklahoma sheriff, county officials under fire after they were recorded talking about killing reporters
TPD says on April 16 at 4:38 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar General on Holland Sylvania...
TPD: Unknown suspect robs Dollar General with knife
Toledo Zoo unveils Wild Wellness Walkers program
Toledo Zoo unveils Wild Wellness Walkers program
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
SpaceX rocket test flight scrubbed
Shorts weather Saturday, sweater weather today... and back to shorts Thursday! Dan Smith has...
4/17: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast