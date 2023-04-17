Birthday Club
Teen indicted in shooting on Springdale Ave.

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo teen was indicted by a Grand Jury Monday on charges related to a shooting on Springdale Ave.

According to court records, Jajuan Hooker was indicted by a Grand Jury on the following counts: attempt to commit murder and specification, aggravated robbery with specification, and felonious assault with specification.

According to Toledo Police Department’s record, Hooker shot a 30-year-old man at home in the 5300 block of Springdale on March 22. According to TPD, witnesses told officers that the shooter was their brother and that he fled the scene before police arrived.

