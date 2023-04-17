Three Toledo Public Schools students shot and killed in one week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Toledo Public Schools students were shot and killed in the span of one week.

“The ripple effect of what has happened really trickles down into the elementary schools. We have siblings who are there or you have other students who have witnessed the event,” said Amy Allen, T.P.S. Chief of Student Supports.

The shootings were spread out all over town, and school counselors say what transpired in each instance is emotionally impacting people across the district.

Monday, April 10, 2023, Jaden Skaggs, 15, was shot and killed at Ravine Park. Skaggs was a student at Waite High School.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023, Justyce Williams, 16, was shot and killed at Smith Park. She died over the weekend. Williams was a student at Bowsher High School.

Friday, April 14, 2023, Jameson Turnbull, 16, was shot and killed by Toledo Police after an apparent robbery. Turnbull attended Westfield Academy.

Today, Monday, April 17, 2023, crisis counselors were dispatched to all three high schools and three elementary schools. Additionally, emotional support dogs went to Bowsher.

“All people, students, teachers, staff, deal with incidents like this in their own way and in their own time. So, we know that being there just today is not sufficient. So, we keep in contact and we make sure that the supports we have available extend into the next few weeks as everyone continues to grapple with their grief,” explained Allen. “Teenagers especially, they don’t want to talk about it, but we know it’s important for them to talk about it. So, we encourage, you know, remembering classmates. We encourage sharing feelings.”

Allen is asking families to talk to their teenagers and listen to them process those feelings of grief or anxiety.

