Toledo City Council considers funding for mental health services

Toledo City Council is considering passing millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help mental and behavioral health services.(Source: WTOL)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is considering passing millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help mental and behavioral health services.

The Lucas County Mental Health and Recovery Services board is asking for $2 million in funding to be split among several different projects, including mental wellness grants and response, trauma and grief support, domestic violence treatment, and the Dani’s Place capital project.

During Monday’s meeting, county leaders said the hope is to bolster existing programs that fell by the wayside during the pandemic and create new programs for mental wellness.

