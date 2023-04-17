Birthday Club
Toledo family pleads for help in finding missing teen

By Alexis Means
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family and friends are seeking answers on the whereabouts of 19-year-old D’Marea Thorton. The teen was reported missing Saturday.

“It’s not like him not to call anybody back. He hasn’t called his mom back. He hasn’t called my mom back. It’s not like him,” Shameka McCulley, Thorton’s aunt, said.

McCulley told 13abc that her family has had no rest since his disappearance.

“I saw statuses where kids were laughing. It’s funny to them, but as a mother, there’s nothing funny about it. As a mother, to have to wonder like they have parents. Would you want to put your mom through what my sister is going through. As a mother, if you know anything, even if you tell us what he had on anything, helps us find him Because we are hopeful. We are not looking for the worse. We’re hopeful,” she said.

McCulley added that Thorton’s phone keeps going to voicemail, raising concern for the family.

“My nephew went to wherever he wanted to. He has that right. He should be able to go from north to south to east to west. He doesn’t have to belong to anybody to go anywhere. And these kids take ownership of sides of town. They’re not building up the community. They’re tearing it down. How do you take ownership of something that you show diligently you care nothing about? Where’s my nephew?”

