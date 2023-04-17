Toledo Hemp Center to celebrate 4/20 with world’s largest hemp pizza party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kevin Spitler, a partner of Toledo Hemp Center and Toledo’s own homegrown hemp entrepreneur is celebrating 4/20 with the world’s largest free hemp pizza party.

On April 20, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. THC says it will invade Hammer’s Grille, located at 302 W. Laskey Road, where the store’s popular hemp based coffee will be served alongside hemp seed infused muffins.

Then, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Toledo Hemp Center located at 4925 Jackman Road, the business plans to serve 420 free slices of the special pizzas. Spitler wants to stress that the hemp pizzas will not get you high.

During the pizza party, THC will also be holding its annual 4/20 sale where customers will save 20% on their entire purchase, when purchasing four items or more, of hemp based products throughout the center.

Spitler says the event is being held to promote the awareness of the nutritional benefits of hemp based foods.

