Toledo Zoo unveils Wild Wellness Walkers program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo announced a morning walking program that will allow attendees to get their exercise with wildlife in the backdrop.

Sponsored by The Toledo Clinic, the Wild Wellness Walkers program is designed to provide visitors with a clean, safe, and enjoyable way to get some exercise within the Zoo gates. Participants will be able to walk along the Zoo’s four designated paths and watch as the Zoo comes to life in the early hours of the day.

The names of the paths and their mileage are as follows:

Broadway South Side loop: 1 mile

Broadway Full loop (includes walk back to Africa exhibit): 2 miles

Trail South Side loop (no Africa): 1.5 miles

Trail South Side Full loop (includes walk back to Africa): 2 miles

Walkers will have the opportunity to see the seasons change and appreciate the native plants and flowers while getting their steps in for the day. Although there is no guarantee, they may also catch a glimpse of some of the Zoo’s animals as they start their day.

The Wild Wellness Walkers program is open to all ages and abilities; however, registration is required and the Zoo asks that young children are in a stroller or wagon while walking the paths. A complimentary water and coffee station, as well as designated restrooms, will be available.

The program is free and open to both Zoo members and non-members in the mornings from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Participants can enter via the Anthony Wayne Trail

All exhibits and Zoo buildings will remain closed until 10:00 a.m. when the Zoo opens. Program participants who would like to explore the Zoo after their walk concludes will need to return to the Zoo entrance at 10:00 a.m. to present their membership or purchase general admission tickets.

The Wild Wellness Walkers program and the Broadway Gate reopening will kick off on April 20, 2023. Program participants will receive a complimentary bag of goodies (while supplies last) on the first day only.

The Broadway Gate will open for Wild Wellness Walkers participants at 7:30 a.m. and close at 8:45 a.m. All walkers will need to exit the Zoo by 9:00 a.m. The Zoo will reopen for general admission at 10:00 a.m.

As for parking, walkers can park for free in the Broadway lot until 9:00 a.m. All guests, including Wild Wellness Walkers participants, members, and non-members, will be required to pay for parking after that time. Parking is also available in the Anthony Wayne Trail lot.

To watch a video explaining the details of the program, click here. For more information and to register, click here.

