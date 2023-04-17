Birthday Club
TPD: Unknown suspect robs Dollar General with knife

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who was involved in a robbery at a Dollar General on Sunday.

TPD says on April 16 at 4:38 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar General on Holland Sylvania Road in regards to a robbery.

A witness told police that an unknown suspect had entered the store and demanded money from the cash register while holding a knife. The witness said the suspect then fled the scene in a dark gray SUV.

TPD says there were no injuries reported.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

