UToledo awarded $1.5 million to fight algal blooms in public water supply

The three-year grant will help researchers protect reservoirs and rivers, that are used for...
The three-year grant will help researchers protect reservoirs and rivers, that are used for public water supply, from toxic algae.(University of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the University of Toledo $1.5 million to help fight algal blooms.

The three-year grant will help researchers protect reservoirs and rivers, that are used for public water supply, from toxic algae.

UToledo says the money will be used to target Ohio’s inland water sources and treatment plants with new monitoring and treatment methods to control harmful algal blooms and their toxins.

As part of the new project, researchers at UToledo will work with Defiance, Bowling Green and Wauseon to apply the new methods.

“The Maumee River flows through many cities and farmlands in northern Ohio and is the major conduit of nutrients to the western basin of Lake Erie, causing the harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie,” said Dr. Youngwoo Seo, a professor of civil and environmental engineering and chemical engineering, and leader of the new project. “Harmful algal blooms in the Maumee River and reservoirs remain poorly understood. Our research will develop methods to rapidly detect and monitor HABs in the inland source waters as well as develop sustained and scalable mitigation and treatment technologies for HAB-associated risk management from the source to the tap.”

