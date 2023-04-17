Birthday Club
Woman accused of attempted kidnapping at Mud Hens game pleads not guilty

Hannah Carpenter
Hannah Carpenter(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of trying to kidnap a baby during a Mud Hens baseball game pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

Hannah Carpenter, 34, of Liberty Center, was in court for her arraignment on an Attempt to Commit Abduction charge Monday morning. A judge set her bond at $50,000 no 10% after she entered a not guilty plea. Her bond was previously set at $500,000.

Court records say Carpenter grabbed on to and pulled a stroller “in an attempt to take the child that was in it” during a Mud Hens game on April 1. The documents say it happened at Fifth Third Field but do not indicate whether it happened inside or outside of the ballpark.

Her pretrial is set for Monday, April 24.

