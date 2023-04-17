Wood County Hospital expands Ready Program

Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - The transition from preschool to kindergarten can be difficult for any child, but for those on the autism spectrum, it can be especially challenging. The Ready Program provides support and guidance during this time and helps the students develop the skills they need to succeed in kindergarten.

The Ready Program, located at the Wood County Hospital, is a preschool designed for children with autism to assist them in successfully transitioning from preschool to kindergarten and also includes Applied behavior analysis (ABA), a therapy based on the science of learning and behaviors.

Some primary focuses are on skills development, communication skills and coping strategies. This program helps to build a strong foundation for future academic success and social development.

The program needed to expand its footprint to support the community and offer assistance to additional students. Funded by the WCH Foundation, the area located across the hall was renovated to add space and accessibility. This addition expanded the class size from six students to eight students, but that was only a portion of what would be needed. The program also required new furnishings.

The Wood County Hospital Guild was made aware of the need, and the group’s annual fall Hops & Vines fundraiser raised $12,500 to help furnish the projected need for the Ready Program.

On April 3, the Ready Program completed its move into the new space, still located in the Rehabilitation Services building on the second floor, now in Suite #210.

