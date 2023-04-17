Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Wood County Hospital expands Ready Program

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - The transition from preschool to kindergarten can be difficult for any child, but for those on the autism spectrum, it can be especially challenging. The Ready Program provides support and guidance during this time and helps the students develop the skills they need to succeed in kindergarten.

The Ready Program, located at the Wood County Hospital, is a preschool designed for children with autism to assist them in successfully transitioning from preschool to kindergarten and also includes Applied behavior analysis (ABA), a therapy based on the science of learning and behaviors.

Some primary focuses are on skills development, communication skills and coping strategies. This program helps to build a strong foundation for future academic success and social development.

The program needed to expand its footprint to support the community and offer assistance to additional students. Funded by the WCH Foundation, the area located across the hall was renovated to add space and accessibility. This addition expanded the class size from six students to eight students, but that was only a portion of what would be needed. The program also required new furnishings.

The Wood County Hospital Guild was made aware of the need, and the group’s annual fall Hops & Vines fundraiser raised $12,500 to help furnish the projected need for the Ready Program.

On April 3, the Ready Program completed its move into the new space, still located in the Rehabilitation Services building on the second floor, now in Suite #210.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the 3800 block of Upton Avenue at 5:40 a.m.
Man dead, woman injured in Toledo vehicle shooting Sunday
It happened on the 500 block of Palmwood at 5:44 a.m.
TPD investigates shots fired into a home Sunday
It happened at the corner of Grosse Pointe and Shoreland Avenue just after 4 a.m.
One man injured in rollover crash Sunday, police say
Kayla Sedoskey's body was found March 2 in an abandoned juvenile detention center, MSP says.
5th person arrested in Monroe woman’s murder
A teenage girl who was among the six people shot at a large gathering at Smith Park Wednesday...
Teenage girl shot at Smith Park on her birthday dies, officials say

Latest News

Family and friends are seeking answers on the whereabouts of 19-year-old D’Marea Thorton. The...
Toledo family pleads to public to help find 19-year-old missing male
The family farm focuses on growing healthy food and preserving the land
Family farm in Erie County focuses on growing healthy vegetables and keeping the land healthy
Top University of Toledo support leads to bright UTMC future
Top University of Toledo support leads to bright UTMC future
TPD Toledo Police vehicle WTVG 13abc
Three Toledo Public Schools students shot and killed in one week
Toledo City Council is considering passing millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help...
Toledo City Council considers funding for mental health services