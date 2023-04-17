Worker killed in equipment accident at Precision Strip Friday

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died in a work-related accident at Precision Strip Inc., Friday.

The metal processing facility is located at 7401 Ponderosa Rd in Perrysburg Township.

According to police, Shawn Howard, 45, was trapped in the equipment and pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m. by medics on the scene.

Police took statements from multiple workers and OSHA will be in to investigate.

