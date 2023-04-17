Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Worker killed in equipment accident at Precision Strip Friday

(WITN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died in a work-related accident at Precision Strip Inc., Friday.

The metal processing facility is located at 7401 Ponderosa Rd in Perrysburg Township.

According to police, Shawn Howard, 45, was trapped in the equipment and pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m. by medics on the scene.

Police took statements from multiple workers and OSHA will be in to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the 3800 block of Upton Avenue at 5:40 a.m.
Man dead, woman injured in Toledo vehicle shooting Sunday
It happened on the 500 block of Palmwood at 5:44 a.m.
TPD investigates shots fired into a home Sunday
It happened at the corner of Grosse Pointe and Shoreland Avenue just after 4 a.m.
One man injured in rollover crash Sunday, police say
Kayla Sedoskey's body was found March 2 in an abandoned juvenile detention center, MSP says.
5th person arrested in Monroe woman’s murder
A teenage girl who was among the six people shot at a large gathering at Smith Park Wednesday...
Teenage girl shot at Smith Park dies, police say

Latest News

TPD says on April 16 at 4:38 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar General on Holland Sylvania...
TPD: Unknown suspect robs Dollar General with knife
Toledo Zoo unveils Wild Wellness Walkers program
Toledo Zoo unveils Wild Wellness Walkers program
Shorts weather Saturday, sweater weather today... and back to shorts Thursday! Dan Smith has...
4/17: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Hannah Carpenter
Woman accused of attempted kidnapping at Mud Hens game pleads not guilty
Ethan cooks crepes with Sur Le Ponce
Ethan cooks crepes with Sur Le Ponce