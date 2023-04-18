Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

19-year-old killed after being pinned against a tree by own vehicle

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit...
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit a tree and overturned.(SteveDF via Canva | File image)
By WSAZ staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a woman has died after losing control of her vehicle and striking a tree.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 19-year-old female deceased and pinned by a vehicle near a home Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said the woman died after her Hyundai Elantra began rolling down a steep residential driveway, striking a tree and overturning.

Investigators identified the driver as Elizabeth O’Leary. They said she appeared to be partially inside the vehicle while holding the steering wheel which may have caused the vehicle to turn and continue off the driveaway.

The vehicle hit a tree and pinned the 19-year-old, causing fatal trauma before going over a hillside.

The sheriff’s office reported that investigators also found O’Leary’s vehicle was in drive without a parking brake set.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Woman accused of attempted kidnapping at Mud Hens game pleads not guilty
Worker killed in equipment accident at Precision Strip Friday
In the span of one week, three Toledo Public School students were shot and killed in separate...
Three Toledo Public Schools students shot and killed in one week
Ticey was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where...
Man convicted of shooting, killing 14-year-old Toledo girl
Family and friends are seeking answers on the whereabouts of 19-year-old D’Marea Thorton. The...
Toledo family pleads for help in finding missing teen

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Lisa...
Mom, son who took zip ties into Senate convicted in 1/6 riot
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
Police: 4 fatally shot in Maine home, followed by gunfire on highway
This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Fox News, Dominion reach settlement over false election claims
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
Fighting rages in Sudan hours after cease-fire was to begin
When do online threats become a crime? Supreme Court hears case
When do online threats become a crime? Supreme Court hears case