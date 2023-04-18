Birthday Club
4/18: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Wednesday AM freeze, 80s Thursday, chilly weekend
Subfreezing lows and a lake breeze Wednesday, 80s Thursday, and a chilly weekend all in the works! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Late-day breaks of sun will feel nicer with highs near 50F today, though sensitive plants may fall victim to Wednesday morning’s lows. Freeze warnings have now been issued along/east of I-75, with frost advisories posted for lakeshore counties. A sudden spike to 80F is still on track for Thursday, followed by a chilly weekend. Most models have a cold heavy rain by late Saturday, though if temps dip by just a degree or two off current projections, a brief flip to snow is possible ahead of the Glass City Marathon Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

