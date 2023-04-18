4/18: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Late-day breaks of sun will feel nicer with highs near 50F today, though sensitive plants may fall victim to Wednesday morning’s lows. Freeze warnings have now been issued along/east of I-75, with frost advisories posted for lakeshore counties. A sudden spike to 80F is still on track for Thursday, followed by a chilly weekend. Most models have a cold heavy rain by late Saturday, though if temps dip by just a degree or two off current projections, a brief flip to snow is possible ahead of the Glass City Marathon Sunday morning.

