Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Alec Baldwin resumes ‘Rust’ film production this week

Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and...
Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun.(ABC News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Production of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is set to resume Thursday in Montana, according to the studio behind the film.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyana Hutchins was killed in a prop gun shooting on the film’s New Mexico set.

The movie is set to be completed as part of a settlement agreement between the parties involved.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed said she will also plead not guilty.

Baldwin and director Joel Souza, who was shot and injured in the shooting, are expected to return to finish the project, according to Rust Movie Productions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Woman accused of attempted kidnapping at Mud Hens game pleads not guilty
Worker killed in equipment accident at Precision Strip Friday
In the span of one week, three Toledo Public School students were shot and killed in separate...
Three Toledo Public Schools students shot and killed in one week
Ticey was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where...
Man convicted of shooting, killing 14-year-old Toledo girl
Family and friends are seeking answers on the whereabouts of 19-year-old D’Marea Thorton. The...
Toledo family pleads for help in finding missing teen

Latest News

New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
‘Like an earthquake’: Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
FILE - Multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the University of Virginia...
Torch-carrying marchers indicted in Charlottesville rally
An SUV crashed into the second story of a home in California and injured one person.
Driver injured after SUV crashes into second floor of home
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
Republicans object to replacing Feinstein on Judiciary panel
Northwest Ohio veterans take off for D.C. on April 18, 2023
Flag City Honor Flights celebrates record-breaking year