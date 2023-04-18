Amish draft horses assist with selective timber harvesting

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wise family is using proper selective timber harvesting on their land with a little help from a team of Belgian draft horses.

Roger Wise, a fourth-generation farmer, has been growing Black Walnut trees along Wulf Creek for the past 40 years, practicing sustainable forestry.

“It’s a very valuable tree, it’s used in furniture,” said Wise, who recently retired from farming.

Amish workers from Fredericktown, Ohio, used draft horses to remove the trees.

“It’s an interesting process. There’s pluses and minus I think to either way whether it’s conventional or with horses. This will take a little bit longer, it’ll be a little bit less invasive on the ground and from what I hear from the folks, this is the perfect time for them to do it,. It’s firm, they like a little moisture in the ground which we’ve had,” Wise explained.

Wise is hopeful for the future of new growth of trees along the creek for his children and grandchildren.

