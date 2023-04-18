April 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We will have clouds and cold weather early today. This afternoon will turn sunny and breezy with a high in the low 50s. Lows tonight are expected to go below freezing with a clear sky and calm winds. Wednesday will bring highs around 50 near the lakeshore, Monroe County and downtown Toledo. Meanwhile, the rest of the area (including the rest of the metro area) will get into the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high around 80. Showers are likely on Friday morning. Highs will be in the 60s. An early high around 50 is expected on Saturday with temperatures dropping into the 40s during the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible on Saturday. Rain is expected to mix with snow Saturday night and a few flurries will be left over to start off Sunday. Along with the flurries, temperatures will be in the upper 30s for most of the Glass City Marathon. The potential is still there for another freeze early next week. Monday morning is the most likely time for it.

