Bluey is coming to Toledo
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bluey, the Emmy award-winning kids show, is taking its act to the stage with performances at Stranahan Theater on September 5th and 6th.

Tickets on sale Friday April 21 at 10 a.m. via www.etix.com or by calling 419-381-8851.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show! brings Disney’s animated preschool show to life with puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets.

Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia, where it premiered in Bluey’s hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

