Crews recover body from Maumee River

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials respond to the 1800 block of Summit on April 18, 2023, and recover a body from the Maumee River.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say crews have recovered a body from the Maumee River Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the body pulled from the water is unknown at this time. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office was responding to the scene and will later release an identification and cause of death.

It’s unclear at this time what led officials to the scene at the Arms dock in the 1800 block of Summit Street. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

