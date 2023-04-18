Findlay Municipal Court to hold 6th annual Safe Surrender Day

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - In conjunction with Second Chance Month, Findlay Municipal Court will be conducting its 6th annual Safe Surrender Day next week.

Safe Surrender Day will take place on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Safe Surrender Day has been a great success for the court, law enforcement and the community by reducing the number of active bench warrants issued to area law enforcement and affording offenders a chance to address their legal issues without immediately going to jail,” said FMC.

According to FMC, over the past five years, the court has cleared over 450 bench warrants and assisted 383 individuals to clear up their legal issues.

Individuals with active Findlay Municipal Court bench warrants who report to the Court on Safe Surrender Day will not be arrested and will work with designated court staff to clear their warrants.

Some examples include:

Individuals who failed to attend a court hearing will be seen by the Judge, Magistrate or court staff

Individuals who failed to perform community service will be reassigned to a work location. If the individual missed a community service contempt hearing, the hearing will be conducted to and the person will be permitted to reschedule their community service;

Individuals who did not complete counseling for mental health or substance abuse will be allowed to re-engage in treatment.

Individuals who did not attend a status conference will meet with a magistrate or court staff to review their financial ability to pay outstanding fines and to establish a new payment plan;

Individuals who did not report to serve a jail sentence will be issued a new date to report

FMC says staff from the City of Findlay Law Director’s Office will be available, along with staff from the Hancock County Public Defender’s Office, to meet with their clients. Upon reporting to the Court on Safe Surrender Day, the warrant will be lifted and recalled from law enforcement.

According to FMC, the Court currently has 2858 active bench warrants. Individuals who are unsure if they have an outstanding bench warrant can view a list of active Findlay Municipal Court by clicking here.

Appointments are preferred by the Court by walk-ins will also be accepted. To schedule an appointment, or for more information, call the Clerk’s office at 419-424-7141.

