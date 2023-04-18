Birthday Club
House fire shuts down US-23 north of Fostoria

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Highway 23 is closed north of Fostria due to a house fire.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s office, the fire was on the 6000 block of N. U.S. 23.

The first call came in at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, saying the home was fully engulfed.

Two adults made it out safe and there are no reports of injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

