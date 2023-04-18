Birthday Club
Large police presence on Vance Street in Toledo

The scene in the 800 block of Vance Street is near where family members of D’Marea Thorton say they’ve been searching for the missing teen.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a large police presence in the 800 block of Vance Street in Toledo Tuesday night. TPD officers have a house blocked off.

The scene is near where family members of D’Marea Thorton say they’ve been searching for the missing teen.

13abc crews are on the scene working to learn more. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local dog is helping young speech therapy patients