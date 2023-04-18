Local dog helps young speech therapy patients

MONROE, Ohio (WTVG) - Speech therapy is a powerful tool when it comes to helping children and adults with speech disorders and communication issues.

A pediatric therapy clinic in Monroe is using a special helper in some of the sessions.

In her short time on the job, Lacey has had a profound impact on some of the speech therapy patients at Mini Mitten. And she works her magic through things like a game of fetch or taking treats.

Lacey is a certified therapy dog that spends time with some of the speech therapy patients at Mini Mitten. 4-year-old Cole Yockey is one of them. His mother, Emily has loved watching Lacey help change her son’s world.

“It’s amazing what a difference a dog makes. Cole has a genetic condition that comes with global development delay, epilepsy, and other issues. He is not walking yet. We are hoping he will walk one day soon. He’s walking with a gait trainer and doing his speech therapy with Lacey. Lacey has helped change his life. It’s incredible,” Emily said.

Aaron Witt is Lacey’s owner and a speech-language pathologist at Mini Mitten. “Having Lacey there relaxes the patients. It makes them feel like they are at home with their own dog. It’s a fun environment, and they’re not so anxious,” he said.

Emily says Lacey’s impact on Cole was quickly clear.

“Aaron himself is outstanding with Cole, but bringing Lacey in has been a game-changer for Cole. He pays attention, and it calms him down; he loves Lacey, and you can tell they have a little bond. As soon as she’s in the room, he’s locked eyes with her. It’s cute,” Emily said.

Aaron says a simple game of fetch can get the ball rolling for patients.

“Lacey hears you say more ball, and she brings you the ball. That unlocks for the patient that this communication they are using is having an effect and they are getting what they want. That makes them want to use it more. Also, if we are working on words like the “f” sound, we may say fetch, Lacey has fur, or four feet. Some kids are nervous to talk to their peers, so they can talk to her without any judgment. It is fun and easy to incorporate her into all aspects of speech therapy,” he said.

Lacey has been on the job for almost a year, and she’s here at least once a week.

“I feel like Lacey sees the patients and the staff as friends. She has formed genuine connections. People aren’t saying she’s just a dog. She’s made real friends here,” Aaron said.

The feeling is clearly mutual. “We’re forever grateful to Aaron and Lacey. We couldn’t have a better team; we really couldn’t. To see Cole’s progress because of them is truly incredible,” Emily said.

Aaron works with children as young as 18 months old up to about 17 years old at Mini Mitten Pediatric Therapy in Monroe.

As you heard, Lacey is a certified therapy dog. Aaron says she had to pass a four-part test to get that certification.

