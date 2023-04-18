Birthday Club
Lourdes University to host American Red Cross Blood Drive

The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be taking place on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Franciscan Center.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University is host a blood drive on Wednesday.

The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be taking place on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Franciscan Center located at 6832 Convent Blvd. in Sylvania.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767, click here, or visit the American Red Cross website and enter the sponsor code: LOURDES.

