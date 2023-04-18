Birthday Club
Michigan launches new efforts to protect children from abuse

Blue pinwheels represents everyone has a role in helping prevent child abuse.
By Cody Butler
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of thousands of children are abused across Michigan every year, and now there are new efforts to help keep children safe.

The state announced it is revamping ways parents and schools can help protect children.

“We are raising our 11-year-old grandson, we’ve had him since he was 17 months old,” said Terry Loynes.

She told a crowd rallying for child abuse prevention awareness at the Michigan Capitol Tuesday she took custody after her daughter was killed. Loynes said the murder happened after her grandson was abused by his father, and now her grandson is having trouble in school.

“It’s just a daily challenge. Is he going to have a good day? Or is he going to have a bad day? We always start out with ‘Hey today is a new day,’” said Loynes.

Dozens of silver and blue pinwheels line downtown Lansing, each representing everyone has a role in helping prevent child abuse. Organizers of Tuesday’s rally said that doesn’t have to be something big.

“If there’s a child in the neighborhood that might kind of need someone to watch out for it or in the grocery store or if a mom seems stressed, we can just reach out and help her a little,” said Suzanne Greenberg, Children Trust Michigan executive director.

And there are resources for anyone who wants to help, from parent advocacy groups in every county to the “Protect MI Child” registry from the state.

It’s a registry where parents can sign up their child’s phone numbers, emails and usernames to block certain ads from reaching kids.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said during a news conference with Attorney General Dana Nessel that a million accounts are already registered, but that isn’t nearly enough.

“Especially, as the AG mentioned, online activity increases among the children in our state and the potential for predatory images to reach them,” Benson said.

And for Loynes, these resources mean the world.

“They help train us and helped us navigate,” said Loynes.

Michigan has a five-year high of people reporting suspected child abuse. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there were 174,999 reports of suspected child abuse in 2022.

Reported cases went down to 147,898 in 2020 because kids weren’t around mandatory reporters because of the pandemic.

