Moment of Science: Caterpillars

They’re wiggly, jiggly and as many of us learned in childhood, very hungry. This week, we’re taking a closer look at caterpillars.

* Insects have six legs, so it may sound weird that caterpillars are insects. They do have six proper legs, but also up to 5 pairs of “prolegs” which sort of hook on to a surface as their other body segments go full accordion mode and move them forward. In fact, they have about 4000 muscles to work with in their tiny bodies, compared to our 629.

* Still working in sixes, most caterpillars have six pairs of eyes, though they can only detect light -- no real images or color. That’s why you often see them waving their head around to differentiate. They also don’t have lungs or (technically) teeth. Instead, they have two mandibles that “chew” side-to-side, so that still explains why the edges of your garden leaves look a little tattered sometimes. Despite this, they’re also picky eaters, with monarch caterpillars feeding only on milkweed, for example -- unless you count the egg they hatched out of, which often counts as a caterpillar’s first meal. Eating is their prime directive at this stage, and some can eat up to 27,000 times their body weight before they pupate a mere three to four weeks after hatching.

* Surviving within that month or less is a tough task in itself, and many species have different ways to adapt. Some have bright colors to tell predators about their toxic traits -- or at least fake it ‘til they make it. Others have large eyespots to freak birds out, though personally I think it makes them more of a cartoon character. Camouflage is also a weapon of choice, though hairs and spines can ward off would-be killers, too.

* Caterpillars are basically butterfly or moth larvae, and they keep growing until a certain hormone called “ecdysone” is released and tells the caterpillar that it should shed its skin over and over in different life stages. The final one sees them flip a switch and start building their new temporary home. It’s a pretty gross process on the inside -- but that’s where we’ll start next week’s episode.

