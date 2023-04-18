Birthday Club
National Firefighter Registry for Cancer could benefit local departments

By Carli Petrus
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -.The CDC, through its National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), recently opened up a National Firefighter Registry for Cancer as it tries to get a better understanding of the link between firefighting and cancer. It says it’s the largest existing effort of it’s kind.

13abc spoke with firefighters here in Toledo, who say this kind of thing could be beneficial.

“There are many firefighters, current and retired that have suffered cancer diagnoses directly related to this job,” said TFRD Pvt. Sterling Rahe.

According to the CDC’s website, any firefighter can signup to answer questions that will be entered into a database.

It emphasizes that the more departments that enter detailed information about work history and health, the better the outcome for researchers and users.

Rahe, says there hasn’t been a lot of cancer prevention on the job over the years, but recently, that’s starting to change. “Now, when firefighters come in they’re issued two sets of gear. We have commercial extractors at each of the stations to clean that gear in between fires.”

He says this registry is just another step in the right direction.

“We can’t change the past, we can’t go back into that. All we can do is get better from this point out,” Rahe said.

To enroll in the registry, click here.

