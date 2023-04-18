One dead, another hospitalized after motorcycle collision on N. Summit Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a motorcycle collision on N. Summit Street last weekend.

The Toledo Police Department says on April 15 at 1:36 p.m., a 59-year-old man from Union City, Michigan was driving his motorcycle northbound on N. Summit Street when he slowed down to make a right turn into the parking lot of the Point Place Light House.

At this time, Carl Collins, 57, of Athens, Michigan was also driving his motorcycle northbound on N. Summit Street when he rear ended the 59-year-old’s motorcycle.

After the collision, TPD says the 59-year-old suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene before being transported to an area hospital for further treatment. Collins was unconscious and was also treated on scene before being transported to an area hospital where he was admitted into the ICU with severe blunt force trauma.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office pronounced Collins deceased on April 17 at 9:44 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.