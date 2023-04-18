Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

One dead, another hospitalized after motorcycle collision on N. Summit Street

TPD says a 59-year-old man was rear ended on his motorcycle as he slowed down to turn into the...
TPD says a 59-year-old man was rear ended on his motorcycle as he slowed down to turn into the Point Place Light House parking lot.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a motorcycle collision on N. Summit Street last weekend.

The Toledo Police Department says on April 15 at 1:36 p.m., a 59-year-old man from Union City, Michigan was driving his motorcycle northbound on N. Summit Street when he slowed down to make a right turn into the parking lot of the Point Place Light House.

At this time, Carl Collins, 57, of Athens, Michigan was also driving his motorcycle northbound on N. Summit Street when he rear ended the 59-year-old’s motorcycle.

After the collision, TPD says the 59-year-old suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene before being transported to an area hospital for further treatment. Collins was unconscious and was also treated on scene before being transported to an area hospital where he was admitted into the ICU with severe blunt force trauma.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office pronounced Collins deceased on April 17 at 9:44 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Woman accused of attempted kidnapping at Mud Hens game pleads not guilty
Worker killed in equipment accident at Precision Strip Friday
In the span of one week, three Toledo Public School students were shot and killed in separate...
Three Toledo Public Schools students shot and killed in one week
Ticey was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where...
Man convicted of shooting, killing 14-year-old Toledo girl
It happened on the 3800 block of Upton Avenue at 5:40 a.m.
Man dead, woman injured in Toledo vehicle shooting Sunday

Latest News

The festival will take place on April 19 on Centennial Mall.
UToledo invites community to Rocket Spring Festival on 419 Day
Toledo Fire and Rescue officials respond to the 1800 block of Summit on April 18, 2023, and...
Crews recover body from Maumee River
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD releases footage in fatal police shooting of teen robbery suspect
Toledo water treatment plant
Toledo water treatment resolves cloudiness violation