Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Teen to plead guilty in Iowa teacher’s death

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing related to the murder charge he faces in the 2021 death of Fairfield, Iowa, Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.(Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of two Iowa teenagers charged in the beating death of an Iowa high school teacher has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder

Willard Miller changed his plea to guilty Tuesday morning and admitted that he served as a lookout while Jeremy Goodale beat 66-year-old Nohema Graber, their Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School. Her body was found in a Fairfield park in November 2021.

Prosecutors said the evidence shows that both Miller and Goodale struck Graber with a bat. Investigators have said the attack was possibly regarding a dispute over grades in Graber’s class.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison with the possibility of parole as part of an agreement with Miller.

Goodale is scheduled to appear in court later on Tuesday morning. He had previously agreed to testify against Miller at his trial, which was expected to begin later this week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Woman accused of attempted kidnapping at Mud Hens game pleads not guilty
Worker killed in equipment accident at Precision Strip Friday
In the span of one week, three Toledo Public School students were shot and killed in separate...
Three Toledo Public Schools students shot and killed in one week
Ticey was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where...
Man convicted of shooting, killing 14-year-old Toledo girl
It happened on the 3800 block of Upton Avenue at 5:40 a.m.
Man dead, woman injured in Toledo vehicle shooting Sunday

Latest News

A sea turtle being released into the waters at Fort Fisher, N.C. on Monday.
2 dozen rehabilitated turtles released back into the ocean
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Extra spring COVID booster cleared for certain Americans
Alabama mass shooting at birthday party hits close to home
Alabama mass shooting at birthday party claiming the four lives and injuring 32 hits close to home
Bluey is coming to Toledo
Bluey is coming to Toledo!