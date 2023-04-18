Teens plead guilty in East Toledo double homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two teens pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges relating to an East Toledo homicide.

According to court documents, Brandon Lampros and Deandre Brown were slated to start trial. However, both Lampros and Brown entered Alford’s pleas. Lampros pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Brown also entered an Alford plea on a charge of involuntary manslaughter with firearm specifications.

Both Brown and Lampros were indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault for March 1, 2021, murders of Brad Keel, 44, and David Misch, 19.

Brown will be sentenced on May 5, and Lampros will be sentenced on June 2.

