Toledo financial managers plead not guilty in investment fraud scheme

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple Toledo financial managers facing charges in an alleged investment fraud scheme have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Prosecutors say eight financial mangers cheated hundreds of clients out of $72 million in a decade-long fraud case centered around Northwest Capital.

James DelVerne, Doug Miller, Gary Rathbun, Colleen Hall, Nancy Rathbun, Adam Solon, John Walters and Brad Konerman are facing charges ranging from aggravated theft and money laundering to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. A breakdown of which charges each suspect faces can be found in the indictment shown in the story here.

The indictment alleges the eight defendants solicited investment advisory clients to buy alternative investments from securities issuers without fully disclosing the mangers’ conflicts of interest. The defendants are also accused of certifying false investment values, which were shared in annual statements issued to investors.

The eight suspects all entered not guilty pleas in court on Tuesday. They all had their monitored own recognizance bonds continued.

The state has more than 2 million documents associated with the case and officials said it’s going to take a month just to get all of the defendants attorneys a digital copy of them. The courts set a date for discovery review for August 8th but that is subject to change.

The defendants will not have to appear together going forward and their pretrial dates have been set, except for defendant Collen Hall, whose pretrial has not been requested yet.

They are expected to get together in the first week of October to discuss possible settlements in the case and potentially begin trial in February.

