Toledo water treatment resolves cloudiness violation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo water treatment plant received a violation from the Ohio EPA for cloudiness.

That turbidity (cloudiness) was due to heavy rains in February and March, according to the city, and was resolved when two additional basins were brought online on March 27.

City officials said the water was safe to drink and violation did not require notification when the issues was discovered on March 15.

“Our Monthly Operating Report for March has been submitted,” a statement from the City of Toledo Public Utilities Water Treatment department said. “The Ohio EPA has processed a Tier 2 Notice of Violation (NOV) for exceeding the allowable percentage of plant tap samples with a turbidity measurement greater than 0.3 NTU. Ohio EPA was informed prior to the occurrence. The NOV is the result of extended poor raw water quality associated with considerable rain in late February and early March. The result was significant runoff within the watershed. This is not an emergency. If it had been, you would have been notified within 24 hours. Turbidity can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth.”

