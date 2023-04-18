TPD to release new details in fatal police shooting of teen robbery suspect

WARNING: LIVESTREAMED VIDEO MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC CONTENT

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the City of Toledo and the Toledo Police Department are holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the police shooting that killed a teen robbery suspect. It’s scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Watch the livestream in the video above. Warning: the video may contain graphic content. Police are expected to release footage of the shooting.

Police shot and killed a teen robbery suspect near the intersection of Vermaas and Dryden Friday morning, TPD said. Officers shot and killed one of two teenage robbery suspects after police say he pointed a gun at officers. A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson tells 13abc the suspect police fatally shot was Jameson Turnbull, a student at Westfield.

Officers responded to a call for a robbery at the Dollar General in the 800 block of Phillips. The two suspects are accused of robbing the store then robbing a citizen who was there. That’s when police say the suspects ran away from the scene and one of the suspects shot at least once at the officers who were chasing them.

TPD spotted Turnbull in a nearby West Toledo neighborhood. Police say the officers tried to de-escalate the situation and called for a “less-lethal” option but did not disclose what that was. Police say Turnbull had a gun and did not comply with officers’ commands to drop it. That’s when police say he pointed the gun to his own head, lowered it, and pointed the gun at officers who then fired at Turnbull. He was treated and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The other suspect involved in the robbery was later found and arrested. Police say investigators recovered two guns from the incident.

The officers who fired their weapons are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

The following video aired April 14, 2023

The shooting happened at the intersection of Vermaas and Dryden on April 14, 2023.

