Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

UToledo invites community to Rocket Spring Festival on 419 Day

The festival will take place on April 19 on Centennial Mall.
The festival will take place on April 19 on Centennial Mall.(University of Toledo)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is continuing its 150th anniversary celebration with an outdoor Rocket Spring Festival.

The festival will take place on April 19 on Centennial Mall. It will begin at 5 p.m. and end after a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show to the tunes of popular hits and UToledo favorites.

UToledo says the festival will feature local food trucks, a DJ and fun games and activities that will be provided by SuperGames. There will also be a pep-rally at 6:30 p.m. in front of Thompson Student Union and will feature cheerleaders, dance teams, mascots and Rocket student-athletes.

According to UToledo, the festival will follow President Gregory Postel’s State of the University Address at 3 p.m. in Doermann Theatre in University Hall.

“We are excited to share the Rocket Spring Festival with the Toledo community and cap off our year-long sesquicentennial celebration recognizing the historic milestones, achievements and positive impact the University has had since its founding 150 years ago,” Postel said.

The festival activities also recognize Toledo’s unofficial 419 Day holiday and the University’s connection to the city and the region.

ParkUToledo will be providing complimentary parking for both the State of the University Address and the festival from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Areas 2, 1N, 1S, 12, 13, 17, 5, 6 and 10 with the exception of meters, handicapped and reserved spaces. You can view a map of the parking lots here.

To learn more about UToledo’s 150th anniversary, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Woman accused of attempted kidnapping at Mud Hens game pleads not guilty
Worker killed in equipment accident at Precision Strip Friday
In the span of one week, three Toledo Public School students were shot and killed in separate...
Three Toledo Public Schools students shot and killed in one week
Ticey was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where...
Man convicted of shooting, killing 14-year-old Toledo girl
It happened on the 3800 block of Upton Avenue at 5:40 a.m.
Man dead, woman injured in Toledo vehicle shooting Sunday

Latest News

TPD says a 59-year-old man was rear ended on his motorcycle as he slowed down to turn into the...
One dead, another hospitalized after motorcycle collision on N. Summit Street
Toledo Fire and Rescue officials respond to the 1800 block of Summit on April 18, 2023, and...
Crews recover body from Maumee River
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD releases footage in fatal police shooting of teen robbery suspect
Toledo water treatment plant
Toledo water treatment resolves cloudiness violation