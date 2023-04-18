UToledo invites community to Rocket Spring Festival on 419 Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is continuing its 150th anniversary celebration with an outdoor Rocket Spring Festival.

The festival will take place on April 19 on Centennial Mall. It will begin at 5 p.m. and end after a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show to the tunes of popular hits and UToledo favorites.

UToledo says the festival will feature local food trucks, a DJ and fun games and activities that will be provided by SuperGames. There will also be a pep-rally at 6:30 p.m. in front of Thompson Student Union and will feature cheerleaders, dance teams, mascots and Rocket student-athletes.

According to UToledo, the festival will follow President Gregory Postel’s State of the University Address at 3 p.m. in Doermann Theatre in University Hall.

“We are excited to share the Rocket Spring Festival with the Toledo community and cap off our year-long sesquicentennial celebration recognizing the historic milestones, achievements and positive impact the University has had since its founding 150 years ago,” Postel said.

The festival activities also recognize Toledo’s unofficial 419 Day holiday and the University’s connection to the city and the region.

ParkUToledo will be providing complimentary parking for both the State of the University Address and the festival from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Areas 2, 1N, 1S, 12, 13, 17, 5, 6 and 10 with the exception of meters, handicapped and reserved spaces. You can view a map of the parking lots here.

