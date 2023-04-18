Vital Health to offer summer programming for at-risk youth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Vital Health is offering mental and behavioral programs this summer for at-risk youth in Ohio and Michigan.

Vital Health says the programs, that were designed for children ages seven to 17, will provide children and their families with holistic tools and strategies to manage their mental and physical health.

The summer program activities include:

Social Skills

Emotion Identification

Life Skills

Coping Skills

Individual and Group Counseling

Academic Assistance

Local Day Trips

College Tours

According to Vital Health, the programs will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every weekday from June to August and will focus on empowering youth through evidence-based techniques and practices. They will be held at Vital Health located at 111 Clinton St. in Maumee.

To learn more about the program, and to register, click here or call 419-740-3022. Vital Health says most major insurances will be accepted.

