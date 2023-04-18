Wood County man fighting Habitat for Humanity to keep his garden

WAYNE, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just two weeks ago that James Hamilton and his wife came home to discover Wood County Habitat for Humanity was building a home on a neighboring property they believed to be theirs.

James told 13abc when his wife purchased the property, she was told the property line is along the rail lines within the ground, meaning the couple could build their garden along the line. However, when Habitat began construction, they went over the line. Yet, Habitat for Humanity contests, stating the line in question does not belong to the Hamiltons.

“I said, ‘I don’t want an argument, I don’t want to fight, but this is what we feel.’ And like I said, he said, ‘Hey, we have lawyers.’ I said, ‘That’s awfully nice. You want us to be good neighbors, but you’re not starting off as a good one,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton has sought legal counsel and was told he has a claim to the lot, even if he does not own it because he has maintained it for so long. “He [legal counsel] said there’s something called adverse possession. When you use a lot for x-amount of time without someone saying anything, then pretty much that’s your land,” said Hamilton.

Wood County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Mark Ohashi told 13abc they want to be good neighbors and have offered to move or construct a new garden for the Hamiltons. Yet, the couple does not want to wish to relocate its garden.

“Leave the garden alone, and I will be happy. I’m not asking for much,” said James.

James added that he’s willing to fight to keep his garden exactly where it is. “They [legal counsel] said that this could cost upwards of $10,000 to dollars for this little part of the land to fight for it. And it could take up to three years, of which time we wouldn’t even be able to use the garden,” says Hamilton.

Hamilton has started a GoFundMe to help with the legal fees as he works to keep his garden.

