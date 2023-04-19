4/19: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Lake breeze today; chasing another record high tomorrow
The “Lake Erie Ripoff” will be in full force this afternoon, as southern counties climb into the 70s while lakeshore residents may be stuck in the 40s/50s with the lake breeze. A record high is then expected to either be tied or broken tomorrow, for the third time in less than a week (current forecast: 84F). What goes up must come down, first to the 50s Friday, then a heavy cold rain is in the works for Saturday. The weekend storm has shifted earlier in the day, so the chance for any sticking snow has dropped a considerable amount. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be clearer and colder, as freeze concerns may return for the gardeners and growers alike.
