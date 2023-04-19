4/19: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

The “Lake Erie Ripoff” will be in full force this afternoon, as southern counties climb into the 70s while lakeshore residents may be stuck in the 40s/50s with the lake breeze. A record high is then expected to either be tied or broken tomorrow, for the third time in less than a week (current forecast: 84F). What goes up must come down, first to the 50s Friday, then a heavy cold rain is in the works for Saturday. The weekend storm has shifted earlier in the day, so the chance for any sticking snow has dropped a considerable amount. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be clearer and colder, as freeze concerns may return for the gardeners and growers alike.

