April 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a frosty start to the day, temperatures will warm back to about 50-degrees along the lakeshore, and around 70-degrees for our southern counties. The metro area will be on the lake boundary today with highs in the mid 60s on the southwest side of the metro area and low to mid 50s in downtown. Temperatures will drop late afternoon into this evening. The upper 40s are expected by later this evening before temperature start warming up once again after midnight. There is a slim chance of an isolated shower north of the state line tonight. Thursday is expected to bring a record tying high of 84 degrees. The record high was set back in 1985. Rain is likely on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s. A flurry is possible on Sunday with a high in the middle 40s. Sunshine is expected with warmer afternoon highs early next week. However, frost and freezing temperatures are expected again on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

