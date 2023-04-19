Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Biden to discuss economic plan, deficit

The lines of communication between the White House and House Republicans on the debt ceiling appear frayed. (CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV, THE WHITE HOUSE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to highlight his economic plan during a speech at a union training center in Accokeek, Maryland, as fights heat up on Capitol Hill about long-term spending and deficits.

The White House says Biden will contrast himself with “extreme MAGA House Republicans” who want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act and move manufacturing overseas.

Biden will outline his plan to cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years by asking the super-wealthy and large corporations to pay more taxes.

He also plans to cut wasteful spending on special interests.

The White House is banking on the plan being popular among Americans, even though it doesn’t have a real chance of passing on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are seeking answers on the whereabouts of 19-year-old D’Marea Thorton. The...
Toledo family pleads for help in finding missing teen
The scene in the 800 block of Vance Street is near where family members of D’Marea Thorton say...
Body of missing teen found in vacant home
Toledo Fire and Rescue officials respond to the 1800 block of Summit on April 18, 2023, and...
Crews recover body from Maumee River
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
GRAPHIC: TPD releases footage in fatal police shooting of teen robbery suspect
Bluey is coming to Toledo
Bluey is coming to Toledo!

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Devin Sizemore was convicted of drowning his child in a pond near a barn in Oklahoma.
Man convicted of daughter’s death admitted to holding her under water for baptism, authorities say
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
Alabama police arrest 2 for birthday party shooting
Frank Babroski, Vietnam Veteran visits Washington, DC with the Flag City Honor Flight
Flag City Honor Flight Flies Veterans to DC for First Flight of the Season