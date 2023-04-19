Birthday Club
Bowling Green to issue microgrants for community improvement

City of Bowling Green, Ohio
City of Bowling Green, Ohio(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In an effort to encourage the advancements of the Community Action Plan (CAP), The City of Bowling Green has allocated funds for micro-grants ranging from $500 up to $5,000.

Funds distributed provide organizations and neighborhood groups with support for activities that promote citizen engagement, enhance neighborhood beautification, improve safety, encourage economic development, and/or address neighborhood needs and aspirations.

Individuals or organizations are encouraged to submit an application that meets the following conditions: advance the principles/ideals of the Community Action Plan, be well planned, demonstrate that funds will be effectively and efficiently used (where possible, show collaboration with others to reduce costs), and explain how receipt of the grant will impact the project. This explanation must be included as part of the grant application.

Applications will be accepted starting April 17, 2023, and ending May 19, 2023, at 4:30 pm. Candidates chosen for funding will be notified by June 1, 2023. Successful applicants must attend a City Council meeting to be recognized.

The grant application and more information about the Community Action Plan is available on the City’s website, https://buff.ly/3o11ui8

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

