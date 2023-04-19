Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Deet’s BBQ

By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The only thing better than good barbeque is great barbeque.

Deet’s BBQ off Navarre in Oregon is some of the best. Owner Trevor Deeter credits his father for getting the business started.

“Him and I knocked our heads together and came up with the concept initially as a food truck in the end of 2009, beginning of 2010,” said Deeter. “So, then we ran Deet’s as a food truck for a couple of months and then found our Maumee location, and it kind of just exploded from there.”

Deet’s now has three total brick-and-mortar locations, including one in Rossford/Perrysburg and another in Oregon. That store is the central spot for smoking meat, which is then used for Deet’s catering and its three food trucks.

Check out all the smoked meats and food favorites, including pulled port nachos, ribs, and smoked chicken wings on this week’s Dine in the 419. Full menu here: https://deetsbbq.com/

