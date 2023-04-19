Experts: volunteering can positively impact mental health of volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s National Volunteer Week and while volunteering is all about helping others, experts say it’s also beneficial for those doing the helping.

“Studies have indicated that volunteering is great for your mental health,” said Susan Albers, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic. “It has been shown to decrease stress levels, depression, anxiety and boost your overall health and satisfaction with life.”

Local volunteers tell 13abc that their work has improved their lives in multiple ways.

“You know, getting surgery, it’s not exactly the most comforting situation, so it’s great to make those connections with people and kind of provide that comfort,” said Isabel Nester, a surgical waiting room volunteer at Toledo Hospital.

Experts say volunteering provides social connection, encourages physical activity and can help people develop a deeper sense of purpose.

“One of the things that it can do is you look beyond yourself, and you look at a cause that’s bigger than you, and oftentimes, you may forget some of the pain or hurt that you’re experiencing and focus on something good,” said Linda Lindsey of the ProMedica Employee Assistance Program.

Volunteers at ProMedica Toledo Hospital agree.

“I just love it. I love children. I love kids. I love people,” said Robert Easler, a pediatric volunteer at Toledo Hospital. “Parents really, really appreciate it.”

Easler, or Grandpa Bob, as he’s become known around the hospital, has been volunteering in pediatrics for 11 years. He says it helps him stay engaged as he gets older.

“This gives me an opportunity to do some good instead of just sitting around reading or watching T.V.,” said Easler. “This is where you can really make a difference in a child’s life.”

Hospital staff says volunteers are a critical part of their operations.

“Our volunteers are the heart of our hospitals. We value them. We appreciate them. We love them,” said Regina Mapstone, Director of Metro Volunteer Services at ProMedica. “They do great things, and we wouldn’t be who we are without them.”

There are plenty of volunteering opportunities in Toledo. If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.