Flag City Honor Flight Flies Veterans to DC for First Flight of the Season

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Findlay-based Flag City Honor Flight took off from Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday morning and traveled to Washington to give some veterans a chance to see several of the city’s war memorials.

The trip included 85 veterans from Northwest Ohio who fought in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

For some Vietnam veterans like Frank Terrill, the trip was touching and meaningful .

“It’s easy enough to get emotional. We’re trying to hold that back,” said Terrill.

Terill came with his son, Matt to see the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. He said it meant a lot to see it in-person especially given how the veterans were received initially after the war.

“It’s very moving to know that there were so many people that fought for a cause that was pretty much not thought much about. And when they did think about us, they just didn’t care about us. So that means a lot to see people now, in retrospect, learning from that,” said Terrill.

Others like Frank Bobroski spent time looking for the names on the memorial like his former neighbor Ronald Oshinsky, who gave the ultimate sacrifice fighting in the war.

“It is just that incredibly moving. And it’s it’s it’s really quite an awesome thing,” said Babroski.

And while getting everyone to DC from Ohio is not always an easy task, Flag City Honor Flight President Steve Schult says it is worth the effort.

“It is well worth it. Everybody on our board and everybody else that helps here. We’re all volunteers. So nobody’s paid. They just believe in the mission, believe in getting these guys back here,” said Schult.

There will be three other Flag City honor flights this year for other veterans to come and experience the memorials.

