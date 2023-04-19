Birthday Club
Get rid of old medications during National Drug Take Back Day this weekend

On April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can drop off their expired or unused medications at a participating area location.
On April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can drop off their expired or unused medications at a participating area location.(MGN Online / weisspaarz.com / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - National Drug Take Back Day is this weekend and the Toledo Police Department is helping making the disposal process as easy as possible.

On April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can drop off their expired or unused medications at one of the participating area locations.

Those locations include:

  • Kroger
    • 4633 Suder Ave.
    • 2555 Glendale Ave.
    • 2257 N. Holland-Sylvania Road
  • Seaway Marketplace
    • 1701 Cherry St.
  • Scott Park District Police Station
    • 2301 Nebraska Ave.
  • NW District Police Station
    • 2330 W. Sylvania Ave.

TPD says the collection sites will accept narcotics, over-the-counter medication, pet medication, prescriptions and vitamins. Some sites will also accept syringes and liquid medications but TPD says you should call the site beforehand to confirm.

The collection sites will not be accepting inhalers, ointments or lotions. Commercial or medical vendors will also not be accepted.

“Join our community and safely dispose, in an environmentally friendly way, of medications that are commonly abused,” said TPD.

