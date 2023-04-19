Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lourdes announces guaranteed admission from universities that recently closed

(Source: Lourdes University)
(Source: Lourdes University)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University officials announced Wednesday the private university will offer guaranteed admission to students from Cardinal Stritch University, Finlandia University, and Iowa Wesleyan University.

Lourdes officials said the decision follows the recent closure announcements of the three universities.

“At Lourdes, we understand students need to explore opportunities to complete their academic programs. Our university is ready to assist with options to continue their education in a seamless manner at the same net costs. As a private, Higher Learning Commission-accredited institution, Lourdes will transfer credits at the highest level possible to provide an efficient path to graduation,” said Jeffrey Liles, Vice President of Enrollment.

Lourdes will offer the following to transfer students:

  • Guaranteed admission for fall 2023
  • A transfer-friendly application process and plan of study
  • Opportunity for students to complete their degree on schedule
  • Match the out-of-pocket tuition cost they receive at their current university
  • Guarantee available apartment-style campus housing

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are seeking answers on the whereabouts of 19-year-old D’Marea Thorton. The...
Toledo family pleads for help in finding missing teen
The scene in the 800 block of Vance Street is near where family members of D’Marea Thorton say...
Search party finds body of missing Toledo teen in abandoned house
Toledo Fire and Rescue officials respond to the 1800 block of Summit on April 18, 2023, and...
Crews recover body from Maumee River
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
GRAPHIC: TPD releases footage in fatal police shooting of teen robbery suspect
Bluey is coming to Toledo
Bluey is coming to Toledo!

Latest News

Education, learning, classroom, schools, students
Ohio lawmakers hash out two-year $86 billion budget
Metroparks Meetup: Celebrating Earth Day 2023
Metroparks Meetup: Celebrating Earth Day 2023
4/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
It’s National Volunteer Week and while volunteering is all about helping others, experts say...
Experts: volunteering can positively impact mental health of volunteers
It’s National Volunteer Week and while volunteering is all about helping others, experts say...
Experts: volunteering can positively impact mental health of volunteers