Lourdes announces guaranteed admission from universities that recently closed

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University officials announced Wednesday the private university will offer guaranteed admission to students from Cardinal Stritch University, Finlandia University, and Iowa Wesleyan University.

Lourdes officials said the decision follows the recent closure announcements of the three universities.

“At Lourdes, we understand students need to explore opportunities to complete their academic programs. Our university is ready to assist with options to continue their education in a seamless manner at the same net costs. As a private, Higher Learning Commission-accredited institution, Lourdes will transfer credits at the highest level possible to provide an efficient path to graduation,” said Jeffrey Liles, Vice President of Enrollment.

Lourdes will offer the following to transfer students:

Guaranteed admission for fall 2023

A transfer-friendly application process and plan of study

Opportunity for students to complete their degree on schedule

Match the out-of-pocket tuition cost they receive at their current university

Guarantee available apartment-style campus housing

