Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man reels in largest fish ever caught in Tennessee

Henry Dyer caught the record paddlefish at Cherokee Reservoir in upper East Tennessee. Weighing...
Henry Dyer caught the record paddlefish at Cherokee Reservoir in upper East Tennessee. Weighing 149 pounds, it is both the largest paddlefish ever caught in the state and the largest fish of any species ever caught in the state.(Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Tenn. (Gray News) - A Tennessee man reeled in the largest fish of any species ever caught in the state. It weighed in at 149 pounds.

Henry Dyer caught the monstrosity of a paddlefish April 13 at Cherokee Reservoir in upper East Tennessee. It is both the largest paddlefish ever caught in the state and the largest fish of any species ever caught in the state.

The paddlefish weighs in at 149 pounds, which is 19 pounds heavier than the previous record-setting fish caught back in 1976. It is 79 inches in length and 44 in girth, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Dyer told WTVC about his experience catching the massive creature.

“When I snagged that thing, I thought I’d hung on a stump, and then, all of a sudden, it just took off,” he said. “I was in the back of a boat, and it was everything I could do to hold on to it.”

He said it took more than half an hour and two people to get the fish on the boat.

“I’m a little feller, and that fish weighed more than me,” he told WTVC.

Dyer nicknamed the paddlefish “Old Big Boy” and donated it to the state wildlife agency, who will use it for research purposes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Family and friends are seeking answers on the whereabouts of 19-year-old D’Marea Thorton. The...
Toledo family pleads for help in finding missing teen
The scene in the 800 block of Vance Street is near where family members of D’Marea Thorton say...
Body of missing teen found in vacant home
Toledo Fire and Rescue officials respond to the 1800 block of Summit on April 18, 2023, and...
Crews recover body from Maumee River
Bluey is coming to Toledo
Bluey is coming to Toledo!
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
GRAPHIC: TPD releases footage in fatal police shooting of teen robbery suspect

Latest News

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions
Riley Gaines speaking at UT
Anti-trans in sports activist Riley Gaines speaks at UT: Protestors gather outside
A man is charged with murder in connection with the deaths of a married couple whose bodies...
Suspect held without bail after couple's bodies found in Boston storage unit
Authorities say a stabbing suspect crashed his vehicle into a group of teens as they were...
Teen killed, 3 injured when stabbing suspect crashed car