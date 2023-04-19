Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio jails to receive millions in funding for improvement projects

DeWine's office said the grant money will fund construction, renovation and safety improvement...
DeWine's office said the grant money will fund construction, renovation and safety improvement projects
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced Wednesday that the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Grant Program is granting $50 million to nearly a dozen jails in the state.

DeWine is scheduled to make the official announcement at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio Thursday afternoon. DeWine’s office said the grant money will fund construction, renovation and safety improvement projects.

The program’s goal is to support local entities to reduce recidivism by creating better environments that foster positive change for those incarcerated.

“Renovations and new construction that meet the demands of the modern criminal justice system will help jail staff better address underlying issues that may be causing inmates’ criminal behavior, such as mental health or substance use concerns,” the governor’s office said of the program last year.

This story will be updated after DeWine’s announcement on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are seeking answers on the whereabouts of 19-year-old D’Marea Thorton. The...
Toledo family pleads for help in finding missing teen
The scene in the 800 block of Vance Street is near where family members of D’Marea Thorton say...
Search party finds body of missing Toledo teen in abandoned house
Toledo Fire and Rescue officials respond to the 1800 block of Summit on April 18, 2023, and...
Crews recover body from Maumee River
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
GRAPHIC: TPD releases footage in fatal police shooting of teen robbery suspect
Bluey is coming to Toledo
Bluey is coming to Toledo!

Latest News

Education, learning, classroom, schools, students
Ohio lawmakers hash out two-year $86 billion budget
Metroparks Meetup: Celebrating Earth Day 2023
Metroparks Meetup: Celebrating Earth Day 2023
4/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
It’s National Volunteer Week and while volunteering is all about helping others, experts say...
Experts: volunteering can positively impact mental health of volunteers