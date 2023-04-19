Ohio jails to receive millions in funding for improvement projects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced Wednesday that the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Grant Program is granting $50 million to nearly a dozen jails in the state.

DeWine is scheduled to make the official announcement at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio Thursday afternoon. DeWine’s office said the grant money will fund construction, renovation and safety improvement projects.

The program’s goal is to support local entities to reduce recidivism by creating better environments that foster positive change for those incarcerated.

“Renovations and new construction that meet the demands of the modern criminal justice system will help jail staff better address underlying issues that may be causing inmates’ criminal behavior, such as mental health or substance use concerns,” the governor’s office said of the program last year.

This story will be updated after DeWine’s announcement on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.