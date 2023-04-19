Ohio Senate approves August special election, 60% ballot initiative question

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers moved forward with a measure Wednesday to make it harder to change the state’s constitution. The Ohio Senate passed a resolution to ask voters to raise the threshold for passing ballot initiatives from 50% to 60%.

The Senate also approved legislation to hold an August special election for the constitutional amendment issue in a 25-8 vote. Lawmakers in both chambers need to pass the resolution before the 60% question can go before voters. The House will take it up at a later date.

The effort by Ohio GOP leaders comes despite Republican lawmakers moving to eliminate most August special elections last year. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose testified last year that off-cycle elections aren’t good for taxpayers, election officials or the “civic health of our state. The change of course comes after lawmakers missed the deadline for a May vote. Lawmakers have said the August special election could cost $20 million.

The effort to increase the threshold to pass ballot initiatives comes as reproductive rights groups look to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio constitution. The Ohio Ballot Board approved the single-issue amendment. If organizers can collect 450,000 signatures by July, the abortion rights question will go before voters in November.

