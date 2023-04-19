Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘Red flags’ gun bill heads to Whitmer’s desk

(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Senate has passed a final bill in a package of gun reform legislation known as “red flag” laws, which will allow courts to remove guns from people believed to be a danger to others or themselves.

The bill package passed 20-17 along party lines on Wednesday, April 19.

The bill will soon head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. She will have up to 14 days to sign it into law.

TV5 will update once we learn more.

Read next:
Saginaw starts phase 2 of roof rehabilitation program
Saginaw City Hall
Sheriff: Man threatens to kill neighbors with gun during dispute
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Midland man needing organ transplant turns to community
A Midland resident who needs a transplant is asking for help from the community.
Montrose residents to vote on marijuana ordinance
Next month, Montrose residents will decide whether or not to prohibit recreational marijuana...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are seeking answers on the whereabouts of 19-year-old D’Marea Thorton. The...
Toledo family pleads for help in finding missing teen
The scene in the 800 block of Vance Street is near where family members of D’Marea Thorton say...
Body of missing teen found in vacant home
Toledo Fire and Rescue officials respond to the 1800 block of Summit on April 18, 2023, and...
Crews recover body from Maumee River
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
GRAPHIC: TPD releases footage in fatal police shooting of teen robbery suspect
Bluey is coming to Toledo
Bluey is coming to Toledo!

Latest News

City of Bowling Green, Ohio
Bowling Green to issue microgrants for community improvement
Minimum Wage
Backers of Ohio minimum wage hike OK’d to gather signatures
On April 18, a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 4300 block of Road 230 in...
Two men arrested after narcotics seizure in Antwerp
Frank Babroski, Vietnam Veteran visits Washington, DC with the Flag City Honor Flight
Flag City Honor Flight Flies Veterans to DC for First Flight of the Season